Gardaí warn to mark power tools with Eircodes to deter thieves

Gardaí have urged the owners of power tools to mark them with Eircodes and other markings to help deter thieves from stealing them or being able to sell them on.

Meath Gardaí said there has been an increase in the theft of power tools over the past month across the county.

Many of such items will be offered for sale on online auction sites.

A Garda spokesman added: "Some of the items have been marked with Eircode and others have other markings.

"We would hope that if anybody is offered property, particularly tools, at a knock down price and has property markings on it please think twice before you buy it.

"Do the necessary checks on any property before you commit buying it.

"If people mark their property correctly it makes it difficult for thieves to sell them."