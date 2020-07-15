LATEST: Well-known Naas shop to operate from prefab during proposed extension

A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council for a single storey flat roofed extension to an existing shop in Naas.

Baronbrook Limited wants to develop the extension at the side of Mervyn's at the Maxol filling station on the Kilcullen Road.

Also in the designs is new signage and landscaping works.

The plans include changes to pedestrian and vehicle routes within the site.

A temporary prefab building for the temporary use as a shop will be erected whilst construction works take place.