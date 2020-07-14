Naas politician slams removal of red bike to Main St

A Naas Cllr has slammed the removal of a bike from Naas over the weekend.

The bike that is attached to a tree, as part of a Tidy Towns project, is removed intermittently, always sparking outrage.

This time, the bike was found on the Main St, yesterday, and now is back in its location.

However, Cllr Bill Clear says that a lot of work went into painting the bike red, and that removing it from its location is not welcome.