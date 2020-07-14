Council looking for contractor to carry out grass cutting across Kildare

Kildare Co Council is seeking contractors to carry out grass maintenance and other services across the county.

The wide-ranging duties would include grass cutting, weed control and maintenance of ornamental shrubs.

The successful applicants would also be responsible for bulb and herbaceous planting.

Other parts of the tender include litter picking as well as traffic management to facilitate works.

The work will be carried out in public open spaces including parks, roundabouts, verges and other areas under the remit of the Council's Parks Department.

The closing date for receiving tenders is early August.