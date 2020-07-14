New Parish Priest appointed to Newbridge to fill role vacated by Bishop Elect Paul Dempsey

Fr Ruairí Ó’Domhnaill has been appointed Parish Priest of Newbridge to succeed Fr Paul Dempsey, Bishop Elect of Achonry.

The appointment is one of several made by Bishop Denis Nulty for the Kildare and Leighlin Diocese.

Fr Ruairí will take up his new position in Newbridge on September 4.

Newbridge is one of the largest parishes in the Diocese with approximately 32,000 parishioners.

A native of Dublin, Fr Ruairi previously served in Newbridge, Naas and Two-Mile-House parishes.

Fr Ruairí, who was previously based in the Carlow parish, was ordained in Askea in Co Carlow.

Bishop Elect Dempsey, who is being ordained in Co Roscommon on August 30, said: "I was delighted to hear of the appointment of Fr. Ruairi O'Domhnaill as the new Parish Priest of Newbridge and Administrator of Caragh and Prosperous.

"Fr. Ruairi served in Newbridge as curate for nine years. From knowing Fr. Ruairi over the years, I know he is a man of deep faith with many gifts.

"As he begins his new ministry as Parish Priest I know he will enrich the life of the parish through his work with the Parish Team, staff, and parishioners.

"I wish him every success and blessing in his new ministry and pray that he will be as happy as I have been serving the people of Newbridge, Caragh, and Prosperous over the years."





Bishop Denis said: "These have been a very difficult few months on all of us, our parishes, our families and personally; none more so than our priests serving at the frontline of parish duty.

"As we are emerging gently out of lockdown, celebrating Masses with limited congregations reminds us we have to learn to live alongside the Covid-19 virus.

"The demands at parish level are huge, there is the urgency to ‘catch up’ on missed sacramental moments and there is that very real fear of what a ‘second wave’ might mean.

"And, in the middle of it all, there are diocesan appointments that must be made.

"Changing parish is never easy for priests or their parishioners and changing parish in the middle of a pandemic is a huge ask. I sincerely thank all the priests involved in this year’s appointments."

The bishop said that the announcement last January of Fr Paul Dempsey’s appointment as Bishop of Achonry was a huge moment for our diocese.

He added: "It is great for Kildare & Leighlin, to see one of our own, with his gifts and potential, recognised by Pope Francis. I wish Paul every grace and blessing and ask you all to remember him as he prepares for his Episcopal Ordination in Ballaghaderreen on August 30th."

I also wish the priests who are retiring from Parish Priests’ duties this year, Fr. Seán Conlon and Fr. Adrian Carbery, every blessing as they assume less onerous duties in their respective parishes.

Appointments to take effect from September 4th are:

Fr. Ruairí Ó’Domhnaill Adm. Cathedral to become PP Newbridge in succession to Fr. Paul Dempsey, Bishop Elect of Achonry

Fr. Liam Morgan PP Naas, Sallins, Two Mile House to become VF Kildare & Leighlin North Deanery, retaining responsibility for Parish Renewal & Development.

Fr. Seán Conlon PP Ballinakill to become PE CC Ballinakill, Abbeyleix & Raheen

Fr. Adrian Carbery PP Kildare to become PE CC Kildare

Fr. Eddie Kavanagh PP Balyna to retire

Fr. Paddy Byrne PP Abbeyleix & Raheen to become also PP Ballinakill

Fr. Andy Leahy PP Tullow to become PP Kildare

Fr. Seán Maher CC Naas, Sallins, Two Mile House to become PP Balyna and Diocesan Scripture Resource Person

Fr. Thomas O’Byrne PP Myshall & Clonegal to become Adm. Cathedral & to assist at Bishop’s House

Fr. Brian Maguire SPS CC Cathedral to become PP Tullow

Fr. Pat Hughes CC Emo & Portarlington to become PP Myshall & Clonegal

Fr. Joe O’Neill who was on loan to the Archdiocese of Los Angeles to become CC Emo & Portarlington

Fr. Gaspar Habara SVD CC Kildare to become CC Cathedral

Fr. Yanbo Chen SVD to reside in Cathedral Presbytery and to assist in the wider area

Fr. Robert Petrisor (Archdiocese of Bucharest, Romania) to become CC Naas, Sallins, Two-Mile-House