Newbridge Post Office on the telly in new An Post ad

Newbridge Post Office is appearing on TV as part of a new advert for An Post.

Filming took place at the flagship facility on the Main Street during last month.

In the ad, a young woman can be seen walking out of the Post Office and smiling and waving to a friend who is on her way.

The 'An Post Money' commercial features TV presenter Angela Scanlon.

The camera crew and actors were seen filming with actors and extras since early morning on June 16 outside the post office which was refurbished last October.

Several takes were required for just a three-second scene.

Newbridge is among the first in a new generation of flagship post offices.

The new concept is intended to suit the demands of a modern retail business.

Customers had shown a lot of patience as the facility was refitted to make way for the modern revamp.

The new modern office is open-plan with a variety of customer services areas including a self-service kiosk and information points.

A key feature is the array of counters which feature automated teller units and which are designed for ease of use by all customers.

The office is one of the first in the country to be equipped with An Post’s new parcel lockers located outside the premises.