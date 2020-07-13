Naas Hospital agrees to collaborate with Tallaght Hospital on cardiac care

Naas General Hospital in collaboration with Tallaght University Hospital recently launched the Sláintecare Integrated Heart Efficiency Service which will provide care for patients who have a diagnosis of heart failure.

This is a new service to the hospital which is delivered as part of the Sláintecare Integrated care Fund in partnership and in collaboration with Tallaght University Hospital.

For the first time it will provide patient-centred local access to specialist heart failure management in County Kildare region. The service aims to enhance a seamless system of care that would include the hospital and community throughout the patients’ journey. It will help care for patients with heart failure closer to home and keep them out of hospital.

Alice Kinsella, General Manager of Naas Hospital has welcomed the commencement of this new service in collaboration with Tallaght University Hospital which provides a service closer to home for patients of Kildare/West Wicklow.

She said: “I would like to acknowledge the work of the team in Naas, working with Tallaght University Hospital, to develop this service which will serve to improve the care available to our patients.”

Commenting on the commencement of the new service, Lucy Nugent, CEO of Tallaght University Hospital stated: “integrated care and the delivery of the Sláintecare programme is one of our key priorities as highlighted in the Hospital’s strategic plan – this new services will ensure patients have ready access to the right care at the right time in the right place.

Trevor O’Callaghan, CEO Dublin Midlands Hospital Group said, “This project shows how joined-up thinking and working in partnership can help us reach our strategic imperatives which are in line with the Sláintecare Programme. We are committed to working to with our partners to ensure we safely develop how services can shift from hospitals to community, while also reducing waiting lists and improving experiences for patients and staff across the health and social care system in Ireland. I look forward to seeing how this example of integration develops over the coming period.

Of the 477 Projects that applied for the Sláinte Care Integration Funding Initiative, the Naas General Hospital and Tallaght University Hospital Project is one of 122 projects from across the country that were successful.

The criteria set for the integration fund under Sláintecare the following key goals;

· demonstrate innovative ways in which citizens can engage in their own health

· represent best practice in the management of chronic diseases and caring for older people

· encourage innovations in shift of care to the community or promote hospital avoidance.