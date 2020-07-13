Council asked to consider 30km speed limits outside at all rural schools

Kildare County Council is to review speed limits around primary schools to ensure the safety of pupils.

The Council said that as part of the current County Speed Limit Review, which is the legal process for the adopting speed limits, officials review the speed limits in areas about which representations are made by councillors.

Councillor Angela Feeney had asked that the council introduce temporary 30km/hr zones around primary schools in Maynooth, as has already been done for some rural schools in the county.

The Council said it had no immediate plans to install periodic speed limit controls around schools in the town.

The issue could be considered as part of the County Speed Limit Review which is currently underway.