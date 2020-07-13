Driver allegedly cut by Stanley knife
A man was allegedly cut on the arm by another man wielding a Stanley knife, Naas District Court heard.
John Maloney, 25, whose address was given as Garryandrew, Edgeworths-
town, Co Longford, is being prosecuted for an alleged assault on December 11, 2018 on the M4 at Martinstown.
Sgt Brian Jacob told the court that the injured party was stopped to fix a puncture. He alleged the defendant pulled out a Stanley knife and cut him on the arm. The case was adjourned.
