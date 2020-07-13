Kildare town footpath works to continue for up to two months

Footpath construction and road surfacing works continue on the L70255 Cleamore Rd/ Academy St, Kildare town.

The works started last Wednesday and will go on for the next six to eight weeks.

Traffic management measures will be in place for the duration of the works. Diversion routes will be in place and will be clearly signposted. Local access and access to businesses will be maintained throughout the works. 