Motoring: Time is right for Kia Xceed plug-in hybrid - best of both worlds!

Now could be the perfect time to invest in a plug-in hybrid vehicle — for the times we live in.

You’d be doing your bit for the environment, especially with the Greens in government, and you’d also be saving a small fortune in motor fuel bills.

One of the best models on the market is the Kia XCeed 1.6 Petrol PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) crossover currently available from Dunlea’s of Kilcullen.

As a plug-in hybrid, it uses a 1.6-litre petrol engine in tandem with an 8.9KWh battery and electric motor.

As a self charging hybrid, the driver has the benefit of charging it at home.

According to Mark Grainger, sales director at Dunleas of Kilcullen, if your commute is less than 50km, you never need to use petrol.

He added: “If you go over the 50km the petrol engine automatically will kick in and self charge the battery.”

Therefore you won’t suffer from ‘range anxiety’ if you’re down the country visiting family and friends and can’t find an electric charging point — you simply switch to the hybrid engine.

With the 202-registration period starting, there are many varied and attractive new car offers.

According to recent figures, Plug-In Hybrid vehicles represent 2.2% of the overall car market for the first six months of this year but this is growing rapidly.

The XCeed really has to be driven to be believed — as it offers a smooth, stress-free drive and the high-seat position gives a luxury feel on the road.

The comfortable interior and intuitive controls makes for a very satisfying driving experience.

You can also stretch out the XCeed battery’s energy by using ‘Driver Only’ drive mode which closes down air vents if you’re driving alone.

Standard Features

Standard features in the XCeed PHEV include 18” allow wheels, chrome coated front grille, roof rails, privacy glass rear door and back window and reversing camera.

Other touches include a leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob and two-tone cloth and artificial leather upholstery.

Extras include cruise control, lane keep assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, driver attention warning, forward collision avoidance and rain sensors.

The XCeed’s cabin includes a 8 inch central infotainment display.

Other stats are that it goes from 0-62mph in 10.6 seconds and runs on 201.8 miles per gallon.

When all grants are taken included, the new XCeed PHEV can be yours for just over €30,000.

Finance is available from 3.9 APR under HP and PCP.

As with all Kias, it will be covered by the company’s seven year warranty on mechanical and electrical components.

