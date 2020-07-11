Animals in Need: Get set for the KWWSPCA summer bazaar this weekend!

The KWWSPCA outdoor summer bazaar will be held this Sunday, July 12, from 12 midday to 4pm at the KWWSPCA animal shelter at Oldtown, Athgarvan, on the road between the village and Two Mile House.

There will be amazing bargains, including stalls selling ladies', men's and children's clothing at €1, as well as a designer and new clothes and accessories stall. There will be stalls selling kitchen and dining equipment and utensils, decorative items for you home, cakes, plants, pet products, books and DVDs. All proceeds from this event will go to the support of the animals in the care of the KWWSPCA.

Social distancing and Covid-19 measures will be in place. A maximum of 200 people will be allowed in the field at any one time and please note, there will be no access to our rescue dogs on the day and please do not bring your own dogs.

This is not the usual annual event held at this time of the year at the Kildare Animal Foundation near Kildare town, which has been postponed. Please note also that the Bazaar may have to be cancelled at short notice if the weather is unsuitable. You can call/text 086 3413017, 087 6750488 or 087 6803295 to confirm that the event is taking place and for more information.

THE DANGERS OF RAGWORT TO HORSES & CATTLE

Ragwort

Ragwort is just beginning to appear in the fields and along the road verges. It is a tall plant with a bright yellow flower and is quite attractive, but it is a very dangerous plant. Ragwort can be fatal to horses, ponies, donkeys and cattle and is thought to be the most common cause of toxicity-induced death in these animals.

Although animals will not normally eat ragwort, it becomes undetectable when incorporated into preserved forage such as hay or haylage. Where ragwort grows on pastures, some is inevitably consumed while grazing and animals may also resort to the consumption of ragwort when there is a shortage of food or when the plant is particularly dense.

Signs that a horse or cow has been poisoned by ragwort are distressing and include haemorrhage, weight loss, loss of condition, depression, seizures and coma. An animal suffering from ragwort poisoning will be very sick and may be blind and disorientated.

Ragwort needs to be removed from any land where horses and cattle may have access. Careful management of grassland to maintain a clean pasture is vital to prevent and control the spread of the plant. This poisonous plant should be completely removed from the ground and disposed of in an appropriate manner, burning is very effective or it can be double wrapped in refuse bags and put into the rubbish. It should not be allowed to go to seed.

Please try to remove ragwort wherever you see it growing. But it can also be dangerous to humans. Gloves should always be worn when handling the plant and also a face mask if large quantities are being removed by hand.

DOG OF THE WEEK – FREDDIE

Freddie is a large black shepherd who is looking for his new home. He is about six years old. He has all of the typical shepherd traits in that he is very loyal, very intelligent and is protective of his home and his family.

He is wary of people arriving at his home and meeting them for the first time and we therefore would like Freddie to go to a home in a quiet area where his family will not have many visitors calling. We would prefer an adult-only home for Freddie.

He is generally good with other dogs and is currently sharing his foster home with a lurcher. He is quite playful and loves to chase a ball or a stick. He loves his walks and gets quite excited and puppy-like when he is being taken out. He is very good in the car and he is spotless in the house apart from the fact that he sheds a lot.

Freddie is neutered, chipped (chip number 941000012635331, origin Ireland), and vaccinated. If you would be interested in offering Freddie a home please email kwwspca@gmail.com to request a pre adoption form. We ask for a minimum rehoming donation of €150 to partly offset veterinary and other costs, a dog licence and collar tag are required to complete the adoption and a secure garden is necessary.

Helpline: 087 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

Follow us on Facebook