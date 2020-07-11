Anna Geary is new Joe Mallon Motors Naas brand ambassador

Joe Mallon Motors, Naas and Portlaoise are celebrating a first in Counties Kildare and Laois. They are launching online car sales and contactless deliveries since reopening the dealerships following Government guidelines.

They recently launched their Digital Dealership making it convenient for some of their current and new customers to buy their cars online from the comfort of their own homes.

Since launching a new website prior to lockdown, Joe Mallon Motors saw a huge surge in online activity and customer engagement, via their always-on, Online Chat and the facility to purchase and apply for finance, all within a few clicks.

Anna signs up

Also, more good news for Joe Mallon Motors as sportswoman and broadcast personality Anna Geary, originally from Cork and now living in Co Kildare, has just been announced as a brand ambassador for the business.

Philip Mallon of Joe Mallon Motors, Naas, said: “We feel that Anna is a good match for our business coming from a strong GAA background, and she has the same beliefs as we have in our business over the past 35 years, focusing on the strength and rewards from being a part of a community.

“Joe Mallon Motors prides itself as not only being a part of the GAA community, but the communities of Kildare and Laois and would like to thank all their customers for their support over the past few months”.

Buy Now Pay Later

Joe Mallon Motors has been representing Renault for 35 years, and more recently the Dacia brand. They have a great customer offer called Buy Now Pay Later, where customers can defer the first three months payments, avail of 2.02% APR and receive €1,000 cash back on any 202 Renault, ordered before July 31.

Visitors to www.joemallonmotors.ie can view, reserve and buy any Renault or Dacia car online.

Customers can arrange a virtual sales call where one of the sales team will do a video call with to discuss their driving needs and explain the new online process.

Customers can also of course visit Joe Mallon Motors in Naas and Portlaoise, and enjoy a socially distant appointment in the spacious dealerships.

For more information, contact 045 897675 or visit www.joemallonmotors.ie.