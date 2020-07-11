Motoring: New Peugeot 208 supermini: youthful and stylish

Having won the highly-coveted title of European Car of the Year 2020, the all-new Peugeot 208 supermini has already hit the ground running. Available with a choice of petrol, diesel or electric powertrains, the all-new Peugeot 208 brings to market the latest-generation i-Cockpit and 3D head-up display, together with a range of driving aids usually reserved for much more expensive models.

Asserting a youthful, energetic image, the new 208 boasts a sleek, quality design and high-end look that is perfectly in keeping with the Peugeot brand's upmarket strategy.

The new Peugeot 208 is longer, wider and lower than its predecessor, revealing a distinctive bodyline with clean, taut lines. Wide shaped wings, body curves, a pared-back windscreen and a longer, sculpted bonnet underscore the sporty look, whilst the familiar Peugeot full LED 3-claw headlight signature, dependent on trim, is immediately recognisable.

The front bumper contains a perfectly integrated, single outlet radiator grille in the centre, bearing the iconic Peugeot Lion, while the tip of the bonnet shows off the 208 badge for an added dose of exclusivity.

Engines & Transmissions

The new 208 is available with a choice of 3 petrol engines — a 1.2 litre 75bhp (5-speed manual), 1.2 litre 100bhp (6-speed manual or 8-speed automatic), and a 1.2 litre 130bhp (8-speed automatic), along with a 1.5 BlueHDi turbo-diesel with 100bhp (6-speed manual).

Each engine in the new 208 is compliant with the latest stringent EURO 6 emissions controls, and are fitted with stop/start functionality for greater efficiency.

Holograms

The new Peugeot 208 benefits from a new-generation of the ingenious Peugeot i-Cockpit - now an inseparable part of the Peugeot DNA. Depending on the trim, the 3D instrument panel displays information at two levels. On the upper digital pad, information is projected in hologram form, where data is displayed closer or further away from the driver's eye depending on the function, importance or urgency, thereby increasing reaction responses. Sporting toggle switches, the new 208 is available with a 5, 7 or 10" touchscreen, depending on trim and options selected.

Test Car

My eye-catching Faro Yellow test car was a GT-Line 1.2 litre 100bhp manual, which looked terrific with its contrasting black trim on the roof, wheel arches and mirror caps, while sporty two-tone alloy wheels provide even greater visual appeal.

The refined petrol engine can propel the car from 0-100km in a spritely 9.9-seconds, while a fuel return of 5.6l/100km is achieveable when the car is driven on a combined driving cycle.

Standard GT Line equipment includes key items such as 17” diamond-cut alloy wheels, 180-degree colour reversing camera, full LED headlights with Smartbeam Assist, and an eight-colour personalisationable ambient lighting system for true individuality.

My test car performed admirably on a variety of back roads and motorways, with the 100bhp engine pulling strongly from a standing start, while also providing plenty of punch for safe overtaking.

A strong brake pedal feel ensures that the new 208 stops confidently, while an intuitive and slick six-speed manual gearbox makes the car very enjoyable to drive.

Build quality throughout the new 208 is exceptional, while the car’s striking cabin design provides a real sense of occasion to every journey.

Verdict, Pricing & Warranty

Overall, the all-new Peugeot 208 is very impressive in every way — from its distinctive and striking good looks, to its comprehensive safety equipment and its technologically-advanced instrument panel.

Additionally, the new 208 is terrific to drive, economical and comfortable, while Peugeot’s 5-Year/100,000km warranty comes as standard.

The super-stylish 208 is priced from just €18,300 (ex-works) and is available to buy now.

For more information on Peugeot in Kildare, contact N Conlan & Sons, Rathangan, on 045 524345.