Gardaí announce another campaign on checking licensed premises

Pubs operating as restaurants are being targeted again this weekend with the main focus on whether food is being served and not just alcohol, and to check if the time limit guidelines are being met. The time limit for eating a substantial meal and a moderate amount of alcohol is one hour 45 minutes under the National Public Health Emergency Team guidelines.

A statement from An Garda Síochana said: "The operation will continue this weekend with a focus on compliance with the public health regulations among the 2,785 individual licensed premises that were found to be open last weekend."

The statement said: "In addition, as part of ongoing patrolling relating to COVID-19, An Garda Síochána will have a high visibility presence in key locations in cities and towns to ensure the public are adhering to the public health guidelines. An Garda Síochána will continue to work with local authorities and relevant statutory agencies in this area as it has done since the COVID-19 outbreak. Under Operation Navigation an operational order was issued to all local Garda managers that licensed premises in their area operating at the moment were to be checked for adherence to The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (COVID-19) (No.3) Regulations 2020."

The statement continued: "In conducting these visits, An Garda Síochána continued its graduated policing response based on its tradition of policing by consent. This has seen Gardaí engage, educate, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce. That approach will continue this weekend.

Where potential breaches of the Public Health Regulations are identified, and where a person does not come into compliance with the regulations, a file is submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions for a direction as to how to proceed."

Nationally26 premises have been found by Gardaí to have potentially breached the health regulations or licensing laws even after providing the premises with the opportunity to rectify the situation. Files are being prepared for the DPP in these cases.

Co Kildare is reporting no breaches.

Under liquor licensing laws, a licensed premises requires a declaration of suitability from a member of An Garda Síochána in order for its liquor license to be renewed.