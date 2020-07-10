Co Kildare music festival organisers say 'Roll on 2021'

Organisers of Co Kildare music festival Forever Young Festival due to take place this weekend, at Palmerstown House, Naas, says 'Roll on 2021.'

In an online statement, the organisers said: "We should all be gathering today, its such a shame."

The organisers are running the Virtualfest that they ran in April again tomorrow night, at 8pm.

There is no donation to access the content, but there will be a link to a Go Fund me page, for anyone who wishes to donate.

....BUT we will re run our Virtualfest we ran in April tomorrow night - sat 11th July at 8pm, so lets all have a virtual Forever Young

There will be no donation to access the content, but there will be a link to our go fund me page if you want to send a donation.