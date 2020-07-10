Co Kildare politician says 'only a matter of time' before injury at junction

A Co Kildare politician says it is only 'a matter of time' before someone is seriously injured at Thompson's Cross, Kilcullen.

Cllr Tracey O'Dwyer said: "One of the motions I’ve submitted for the Kildare Newbridge MD meeting next Wednesday is for the Council to prepare a low-cost safety improvement scheme for Thompson’s Cross, Kilcullen and to commence discussions with the local Guards so as to be in a position to access 2021 Government Funding for low-cost safety improvement schemes.

I’m really concerned that it is only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured at this junction and for that reason I will continue to pursue it."