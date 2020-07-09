Moone Celtic pays tribute to former player

A minutes silence will be held before games at the weekend following the death of popular former player Dermot Kenny.

In an online statement by Moone Celtic FC this evening, it said: "The Members, Coaches and Players of Moone Celtic FC would like to extend their sincere condolences to the family and friends of ex player Dermot Kenny who sadly passed away this morning. As a mark of respect a minutes silence will be held before games at the weekend. Rest in Peace."