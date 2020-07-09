Kildare Artists deadline tomorrow for nominees and artist applications for Covid heroes

Kildare Library and Arts Service would like to commission 10 portraits of the people that helped get Kildare through the COVID19 Pandemic, and are seeking the the public to nominate them.



They can be anybody in the county you feel deserves to be recognised for their efforts to help and support others throughout the COVID19 pandemic. Nurses, volunteers, shop assistants, frontline workers, postmen, teachers; anyone you feel should be recognised by Kildare County Council for their work through this unprecedented time.

Kildare County Council are seeking to commission up to 10 visual artists from or connected to County Kildare to paint these portraits, so that the artistic community can also be celebrated. Each commissioned artist will receive a €500 fee.

In September, as part of the Culture Night 2020 programme, these portraits will be displayed outside the Council Chamber in Aras Chill Dara, to acknowledge the work of the chosen heroes but also to highlight the hard work and sacrifices of all of the citizens of the county throughout this difficult time.

These commissioned works will then become a permanent part of Kildare County Council’s Municipal Visual Art Collection.

The closing date for receipt of nominees and artist applications is strictly Friday, July 10.

Kildare Covid Heroes – Nomination and application information.

1. To nominate somebody to have their portrait painted as part of the Kildare Covid Heroes project please submit the following:

Heroes name:

Why you are nominating them (250 words max.) :

Your name:

Your address:

Your email / phone number:

Do you have contact information for your nominee: Yes / No

2. To apply to be one of the portrait artists please submit the following:

Name:

Email:

Phone number:

Two copies of recent portrait work (must be submitted digitally):

How are you connected to County Kildare (250 words max.) :

**NOTE FOR VISUAL ARTISTS – Selected visual artists will have to adhere to the following. Please confirm in your application that you are happy to adhere to all of the requirements below.

• All portraits must be a standard A4 size (210mm x 297mm) in portrait orientation.

• Artists will have between three and four weeks to complete their portrait

• Artworks must be presented ready for framing to Kildare Arts Service by Tuesday 1st September 2020

• All mounts and frames will be selected by Kildare Arts Service, and all works will be displayed behind glass

• Artists may use any artistic material they like that is suitable for permanent artwork - including but not limited to: acrylic, watercolour and oil paints, drawing mediums such as charcoal, pencil, chalks, pastels and oil pastels, inks and mixed media approaches.

• Upon receipt, the artwork will become part of Kildare County Council’s Municipal Visual Art Collection

To submit your nominee, apply to be an artist on this project please send the required information to arts@kildarecoco.ie

The closing date for receipt of nominees and artist applications is strictly Friday 10th of July.

For further information please contact Kildare Arts Service on 045 – 448328 or arts@kildarecoco.ie