Dublin Senator says parents facing childcare places crisis

Dublin based Senator Marie Sherlock is appealing for the Government to extend maternity leave for new parents.

She is deeply concerned about the lack of childcare places, especially for babies and very young children.

Deputy Marie Sherlock said: "Working parents should not have to put up with this!

I spoke in the Seanad this week in support of extending maternity leave for new parents, and urged the government parties not to delay any further.

Speaking to families in Dublin Central, it's clear that most are facing major difficulties in securing childcare spaces. The reality is that most providers are unable to take in babies and very young children, and new parents are being forced to choose between going back to their jobs and ensuring their children are looked after."