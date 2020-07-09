Co Kildare motorists meeting delays due to road blocks until next week
Athy Municial District Road Closures
Co Kildare motorists will be meeting delays due to surface dressing works over the next week.
Works started yesterday and will continue on until Friday, July 17.
Surface Dressing works will take place at the following locations;
L8009 – Tippenan to Crawnglass
L8007 – Ballyshannon to Martinstown
L8006 – Martinstown to Crawnglass
L7072 – Martinstown to Newtown
L7071 – Dunny’s Cross to Ironhills
L8019 – Cuckles Corner to Narraghmore
L8026 – Balitore to Crookstown
L8037 – Timolin to Wicklow Boundary
L8100 – Plunketstown to Graney
R415 – Fontstown to Boley
Working hours each day between 8am and 6pm.
Roads will be blocked during the course of the works.
