SPONSORED CONTENT

Lease available on restaurant in busy pub in North Kildare

Leinster Leader reporter

Reporter:

Leinster Leader reporter

Email:

news@leinsterleader.ie

Lease available on restaurant in busy pub in North Kildare

File Photo

The lease is available on a restaurant in a busy North Kildare public house.

Contact (085) 144 1219 for further details.