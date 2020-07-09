SPONSORED CONTENT
Lease available on restaurant in busy pub in North Kildare
File Photo
The lease is available on a restaurant in a busy North Kildare public house.
Contact (085) 144 1219 for further details.
SPONSORED CONTENT
File Photo
The lease is available on a restaurant in a busy North Kildare public house.
Contact (085) 144 1219 for further details.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More Local News
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on