Rest In Peace: Brothers who died in tragedy being laid to rest today in socially distanced funeral

Two brothers who died in a scuba diving tragedy in Co Tipperary at the weekend are being laid to rest today.

Fergus and Philip Brophy will be given socially distanced funerals due to the Covid-19 public health emergency at St John's Church, Killenard, Portarlington.

Fergus lived at Graigarven Close, Ballybrittas and at Lough, Portarlington.

He is sadly missed by his loving wife Michelle, father Seamus, mother Dinah, brothers James and Patrick, sister Emma, father-in-law John, mother-in-law Marion, brothers-in-law David, J.P. and Garry, sisters-in-law Patricia and Emma as well as uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

His remains reposed at the family home in Lough, Portarlington yesterday before being brought to St John's Church for 12 noon Requiem Mass today.

Interment takes place afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

The family thanked extended family members and friends for their help, support and understanding at this difficult and sad time.



Leave a message of condolence for Fergus at this link: https://rip.ie/cb.php?dn=427713



Philip Brophy is also missed by his loving father Seamus, mother Dinah, brothers James and Patrick, sister Emma, sisters-in-law Michelle and Emma, brother-in-law Garry, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.



Leave a message of condolence for Philip at this link:

https://rip.ie/cb.php?dn=427710

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live on the link

http://funeralslive.ie/fergus-and-philip-brophy/



