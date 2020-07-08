Gun and cocaine found buried in Portarlington

Gardaí have recovered a firearm and a quantity of drugs, which were discovered buried in a wasteland on the Canal Road in Portarlington, Co. Laois on Wednesday.

A search was conducted in the area this afternoon at 1pm as part of an intelligence led operation.

The firearm, a magazine and ammunition were discovered wrapped in plastic and buried on the site.

A glass jar containing a quantity of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €6,000 was also recovered from the site.

The firearm was confirmed safe by Gardaí and brought to Portarlington Garda Station.



Investigations are continuing.