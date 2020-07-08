Co Kildare road works likely to cause delays this Friday

Naas Municipal District will carry out surface dressing works this Friday,subject to weather conditions.

The works will be carried out at Blackhall Clane between the hours of 8am and 6pm. The road will be closed with local and emergency access only. Diversions will be in place.

Other roads closed will be the L6003 & L6031 Ladyhill, Littlerath & Daars North, between the hours of 8am and 6pm. The road will be closed with local and emergency access only. Diversions will be in place.

Also the L6051 Moat Road will be closed between L6051 / R411 junction at Dowdenstown Great to he L6051 / L6049 Morganstown Junction, between the hours of 8am and 6pm. The road will be closed, with local and emergency access only. Diversions will be in place