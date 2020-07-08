€38million waste water works for Kildare starting in Clane

Irish Water is working in partnership with Kildare County Council to upgrade the wastewater infrastructure in Clane as part of the Upper Liffey Valley Sewerage Scheme. Improvements to the sewer network in Clane will safeguard the environment and support the economic and social development of the town. Sallins, Prosperous, Naas, Kill, Newbridge and Johnstown will also benefit from the Upper Liffey Valley Sewage scheme.

The construction of three km of new sewer pipe between Clane and Sallins will start today, Wednesday 8 July and is scheduled to be completed on Tuesday, 15 September. In addition, 500m of new sewers have been constructed from L1023 Balinagappa Road to the R403 and along Central Park and a further 400m of new sewers are currently being constructed on Prosperous Road. To minimise disruption, the work will be completed in phases and traffic management will be in place. In order to safely facilitate the works a stop/go system will be necessary on the R407. Local access and access to all businesses in the impacted areas will be unaffected.

A €38million investment in Co Kildare's wastewater infrastructure is taking place.





Irish Water is working at this time, with Kildare County Council, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of drinking water and wastewater services.

The works in Clane form part of a significant €38 million investment in the wastewater infrastructure in Kildare that involves laying 18km of new sewers to improve the wastewater network and safeguard the environment. This project is essential as the current wastewater infrastructure is unable to support the needs of the area and it is not compliant with Urban Wastewater Treatment Regulations 2001 and conditions as set out in the Environmental Protection Agencies Wastewater Discharge Licence.

Speaking about this vital project, Olive Marshall, Irish Water, said, “This project will safeguard the environment by improving the wastewater system. It will ensure that there is capacity for future growth in Clane as well as other towns in Kildare. The works in Clane form part of a larger €38 million project called the Upper Liffey Valley Sewerage Scheme that is needed to provide Newbridge, Sallins, Prosperous, Naas, Kill and Johnstown with the infrastructure needed to support the building of houses, schools, attract new industry and allow companies to expand and grow.”