Co Kildare commuters meeting busy M50 traffic this evening

Long delays are being reported on the M50 this evening.

There are southbound delays on the M50 passing J5 Finglas.

Traffic is down to one lane on the N7 outbound at J4 Rathcoole due to a collision. Vehicles can pass the incident in the right lane. Traffic is extremely heavy on approach from the Red Cow Interchange. Gardaí are at the scene.

Emergency services are dealing with a multi-vehicle collision and vehicle fire outbound on the N3 at J3 Clonsilla. Both lanes of the off-ramp here are blocked and delays on approach are tailing back to the M50. Take care on this stretch as smoke may affect visibility.