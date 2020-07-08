Warning not to microwave library books due to Covid-19

A library has warned readers not to microwave books in an attempt to kill off Covid-19 germs.

Dun Laoghaire Rathdown (DLR) County Council Library Service in south Dublin said metal tags on pages will burn if exposed to microwave heat.

All libraries have a policy to quarantine returned books for up to 72 hours so that they are Covid-19 free when they are borrowed by the next reader.



The Library Service said: "No, you shouldn't microwave library books to try and kill Covid-19!

"All returned material is quarantined for 72 hours.

"Items are fitted with a metallic Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tag which can and will burn if microwaved."

Caoithearlach of Dun Laoghaire Rathdown Council, Cllr Una Power said: "I never thought I would tweet the words "don't put library books in the microwave" but here we are!"





