Maynooth University reports highest ever number of applications in CAO this year
More than 15,000 applications
Maynooth University
Maynooth University is reporting its highest ever number of applications this year.
An online statement from Maynooth University says they have received the 'highest-ever number of applications for admission in September 2020'
More than 15,000 applicants have applied to the University, according to figures released today by the Central Applications Office (CAO). . The University plans to admit in excess of 3,000 students in the coming year.
