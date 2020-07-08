Co Kildare commuters should 'anticipate vehicle queues on the road for the next few months' says Cllr

Road works will be in place on the Clane-Sallins R407 road from today until Wednesday, September 16.

Independent Cllr Padraig McEvoy said: "Stop-Go traffic controls will be in place to facilitate pipe laying and the safeguarding of the people near the temporary work zones.

While one road lane will remain open for passing traffic, commuters should anticipate vehicle queues on the road for the next few months."