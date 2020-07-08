Burglars arrived in taxi to break into property in Newbridge

A burglary took place at around 8.30am in the morning in Newbridge on Thursday of last week.  

A number of males were seen leaving the property on the Moorefield Road.

One man was subsequently arrested and the other males fled on foot.

Witnesses said they arrived in a taxi and gained entry through the roof of the premises.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station.