Highly-addictive new generation drug seized in Kildare at the weekend

Kildare Gardaí made a number of seizures over the weekend as part of an operation targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs.

Ketamine (pending analysis) with an estimated street value of up to €300 euro was seized at one location in Kilcock by the Leixlip District Drugs Unit.

Cocaine (pending analysis) with an estimated street value of up to €2,000 was seizure at a separate address.

Ketamine - known as 'special k' or 'vitamin K' - is used in medicine as an anaesthetic but there is a high risk of becoming psychologically addicted when abused as a drug.

It comes in a white powder to snort, a liquid to inject or a tablet to swallow.

It's usually used by hardcore drug users.

Ketamine is linked to many mental health problems including panic attacks, insomnia, delusions and suicide.

It can also cause depression, memory problems and psychotic episodes.