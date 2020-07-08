Kildare registered car overturns on scenic road
The car at the scene
A KE registered car left the road yesterday near Glendalough in Wicklow.
Driving conditions were difficult at the time due to falling rain and surface water.
Rathdrum Fire Crew, gardaí and an ambulance attended the scene at Glendasan at lunchtime.
Wicklow Fire Service said: "Wicklow's scenic roads require vigilance when driving.
"Wishing the casualty a full recovery."
Last week Rathdrum Fire Crew responded to a single vehicle collision on the outskirts of the town.
