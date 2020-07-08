Co Kildare Deaths Wednesday, July 8

The death has occurred of Patrick Clowry

Castledermot, Kildare / Dublin



Clowry, Patrick, Belvedere Rd., Dublin and formerly Castledermot, Co.Kildare. Passed away peacefully on 7th July 2020 in the exceptional care of St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Predeceased by his parents, Michael and Brighid and brothers Vincent, John and Michael. Loved, fondly remembered and sadly missed by his sister Kathleen and bothers Thomas and Joseph, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncle, aunt, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and his dear friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to COVID-19, a private family funeral will take place for Patrick.

Requiem Mass: Friday 10th July at 12:00, Church of the Assumption, Castledermot, Co.Kildate followed by burial in Coltstown Cemetery, Castledermot.

The family wish to thank The Medical Staff and Carers at the Mater Hospital, Dublin and St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown who cared for Patrick so well throughout his illness.

Donations please in lieu of flowers St.Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

The death has occurred of Michael Joseph Farrington

Kilcock Rd., Maynooth, Kildare



Farrington, Michael Joseph, Kilcock Rd., Maynooth & late of Rathcoffey and Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare, July 6th 2020, peacefully at home, beloved brother of the late Tom & John, deeply regretted by his loving wife Maeve, son Richard, daughter-in-law Jean, grandchildren Freddie, Charlie & Flora, brother Fr. Ambrose, sister Theresa, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Family Funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Michael's funeral will be leaving Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Thursday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth, for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan cemetery. the funeral mass can be viewed at www.maynoothparish.org. In accordance with HSE Guidelines, we ask you to please keep to social distancing throughout the funeral.

The death has occurred of Anne Foley

Leinster St., Athy, Kildare







The death has occurred of Michael Foley

Elphin, Roscommon / Kildare



Suddenly at his home. Beloved brother of the late Betty Keating. Michael will be dearly missed by his loving wife Betty (nee Barrett; late of Richardstown, Clane), nieces Julie, Jacqueline, Deirdre and Aisling, grandnieces, grandnephews, brothers-in-law Pat and Billy, sister-in-law Myra, extended family, good neighbours and his many friends.

Rest in Peace.

Due to Covid-19 guidelines Micheal's Funeral is private to family and friends. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of this page. The family are extremely grateful for your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

Vigil Prayers in Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin on Wednesday (8th July) at 8pm. Removal on Thursday at 9am to the Church of St. Patrick and St. Brigid, Clane arriving for Funeral Mass at 12noon. Burial afterwards in Mainham Cemetery, (Clane).

Michael's Funeral Mass can be viewed live at claneparish.com/webcam

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

The death has occurred of Rosamond (Roz) SCOTT (née Cumnock)

Brannockstown, Naas, Kildare



Scott (nee Cumnock) (Brannockstown, Naas and formerly of Scotland) - July 6, 2020, (peacefully), at Dunlavin Nursing Home, Rosamond (Roz), beloved wife of the late Iain; Sadly missed by her loving brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below.

“May She Rest In Peace”