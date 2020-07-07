Co Kildare commuters meeting delays this evening

Leinster Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leinster Leader Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterleader.ie

Co Kildare commuters meeting delays this evening

Long delays being reported this evening

Long traffic delays are being reported this evening.

It is understood that on the M7 West bound, on the M7 to M9, exit 11, traffic is at a halt.