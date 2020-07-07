Gardaí renewing appeals for information on fatal shooting of man in Leixlip

Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for information in relation to the fatal shooting of Clive Staunton, which occurred in the Glen Easton estate in Leixlip, Co. Kildare, in 2018.

His body was discovered outside a house in Glen Easton at approximately 9.15pm, on November 15, 2018.

Gardaí are asking anyone who saw Clive Staunton on November 15, 2018, to contact them. Gardaí are also asking anyone who saw his van, a white Mercedes-Benz Sprinter (registration 96-D-22788) with a distinctive red stripe on both sides, travelling between Bath Avenue, Dublin 4 and Leixlip, Co. Kildare between 8pm and 9.15pm on this date to make themselves known.

An Garda Síochána would also like to speak to anyone who was in the Glen Easton estate in Leixlip between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on 15th November, 2018.

Gardaí are also appealing for information on the movement of a silver or grey Volvo S40 (old-style square back) between Leixlip, Co. Kildare and Manor Kilbride, Co. Wicklow on the same date.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident who may not have come forward previously is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

The man, aged in his 30s, who was arrested in relation to this incident yesterday, remains detained in Leixlip Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.