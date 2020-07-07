Attention job seekers: Kildare secondary school hiring for full-time position

Kildare Town Community School, Dunmurry Rd, Crockanure Glebe, Co. Kildare invites applications for the position of Clerical Officer/Book Keeper. This is a full time position.

Applicants must have a minimum of 4 years’ experience in a administrative/book keeping capacity, have excellent organisation, IT (MS Office, OLCS) and interpersonal skills.

Applicants must have experience with managing accounts, budgeting and experience with Surf Financial package is desirable but not essential.

Letter of Application, with CV and two recent references should be forwarded to:

The Secretary, Board of Management, Kildare Town Community School Dunmurry Rd, Crockanure Glebe, Co. Kildare, R51 D288

Closing date for receipt of applications is Wednesday 15th July 2020.



Shortlisting may apply.