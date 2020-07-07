Newbridge politician sleeping on his brother's couch because of high rents

A Co Kildare politician is sleeping on the couch in his brother's home because he can't afford to pay rent in the county.



Social Democrats Cllr Chris Pender (33), who shares a house in Dominic's Park, with his brother and niece said: I sleep on my brother's couch. The average rent of a one bedroom is €1,500 in Newbridge. Housing Assistance Payment is discouraging landlords. We have a situation where landlords are refusing it point blank, they won't take people on social welfare, but will say someone got there before you.”

He said: “People are putting themselves into situation where they find they have nowhere else to go.

I am a 33 year old gay man who would like to have a life. It is difficult, there are people who are on worse situations than me.”



Cllr Pender said: “I worked with a travelling funfair before but there was accommodation provided with that.I have been doing this since 2016, sleeping on my brother's couch”

Cllr Pender got elected to Kildare County Council last year. His payment for the past two weeks was €712.



He said: “There is this idea that we get paid more than we do. My last payment for the last two weeks, €712, I am technically a full-time Cllr. I had started a job at the bar, and had done that for three days when the pubs were closed.”



He said: “My income would not go near paying a one bedroom apartment in Newbridge.

Some Cllrs get paid more than me, as they have seats, some get paid less, and have other jobs,but they pay more in tax.I get on average a week what the pandemic unemployment payment is

I am a single gay man, I could not imagine surviving on €350 a week with children or dependents.

I won't even get a pet as I don't have the money to take care of a pet.

I don't pay my brother rent but I pay the electricity, I top it up by €100 every two weeks and I pay the internet and stations.”

Cllr Pender says that the rental situation is getting worse.

He said: “It is getting progressively worse, people are taking all they can, as it is the only thing.

Cllr Pender spoke of a man in Newbridge who says his apartment is constantly flooding, and that there are puddles of water in his apartment, is not willing to get it investigated as he does not know where he will go.

There is a woman with mould all over the house, Cllr Pender says, in Newbridge, afraid to do anything, the response is always, 'sure whereelse would we go. I am trying to help people find alternative accommodation, I can't even find my own.'

He said: “It is the Government Ministers need to help, if the local council was funded properly, we could do more. We are facing a situation of complete uncertainty, all the rates breaks are great, but, Central Government has not clarified how they will fund the loss of income. We will have to look at budgets in Kildare County Council, we have lost a lot of income.”

He said: “More houses need to be built. I think that the rent freeze should be kept. There is all this talk about how it is illegal to evict, but there are landlords making their tenants lives living Hell, like jobs where we can't sack you, but we can make you quit, and landlords should not be doing this.The whole country is in bad state for renters.”