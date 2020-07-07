Plan to turn long-established Kildare grocery shop into bookies

One of the oldest grocery stores in Kildare Town, which closed last year, could be the location of a new bookmakers.

Family-run Southwell's on Market Square was owned by the Waters Family and was established in the 1840s but it ceased trading in May last year.

A planning application has now been lodged with Kildare County Council by bookmakers Boyle Sports for the change of use of the ground floor of this protected building from a retail unit to use as a bookmakers office.

Internal changes are planned including removal of sections of the a wall and refurbishment works.

There will also be minor alterations to the existing bookmakers office, shopfronts and signage.

When Southwells closed last year, the staff pinned a notice on the front window which read:

"We would like to thank each and every single one of you for supporting us and being loyal customers to us over the years. We appreciate all your kindness and custom. Thanking you all most sincerely, The Waters Family."