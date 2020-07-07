Kildare motorists bracing for months of road works starting this August by Irish Water

Long delays are anticipated with the announcement by Kildare County Council that road closures in Co Kildare will take place between Monday, 17 August, to Friday, 11 December, to facilitate the maintenance of the road network.

Irish Water has announced the closure of the road network, from the R445 (Newbridge Road) to the L5083 (Caragh Road).

The alternative routes are via L29973; L5083; R445, and L29973; L5083; R445; R447; R448 and R445; R447; R448 and

R411; R448; R447; R445

Southbound vehicles travelling on L29973(Pacelli Road) towards Newbridge will divert right at L29973(Pacelli Road)/L29973(Pacelli Road) (circa 0.16km). They will divert left at L5083(St Gabriel’s Place)/L5083(Our Lady’s Place) (circa 0.245km), divert left at L5083(Our Lady’s Place)/L5083(Caragh Road) (circa 0.34km) and divert right and continue along R445(Newbridge Road).

Southbound vehicles travelling on L29973(Pacelli Road) towards Naas town centre will divert right at L29973(Pacelli Road)/L29973(Pacelli Road) (circa 0.16km). They will divert left at L5083(St Gabriel’s Place)/L5083(Our Lady’s Place) (circa 0.245km), divert left at L5083(Our Lady’s Place)/L5083(Caragh Road) (circa 0.34km) and divert right and continue along R445(Newbridge Road) (circa 0.59km). They will divert left at R445(Newbridge Road)/R447(South Ring Road) and continue along R447(South Ring Road) (circa 1.4km). They will divert left at the second roundabout and continue onto R448(Kilcullen Road).

Vehicles travelling eastbound on R445(Newbridge Road) towards Naas Main Street will be diverted right at R445(Newbridge Road)/R447(South Ring Road). They will continue onto the R447(South Ring Road) to the second roundabout (circa 1.38km). They will be diverted left at the roundabout along the R448(Kilcullen Road) towards Naas Main Street (circa 0.82km).

Vehicles travelling westbound on R411(Ballymore Road) towards Newbridge will be diverted left at R411(Ballymore Road)/R448(Kilcullen Road). They will continue along R448(Kilcullen Road) (circa 0.72km) to the roundabout. They will be diverted right and continue along the R447(South Ring Road) towards Newbridge (circa 1.4km). They will be diverted left at R447(South Ring Road)/R445(Newbridge Road) onto the R445(Newbridge Road) (circa 4.6km). They will continue onto the R445(Newbridge Road) towards Newbridge.