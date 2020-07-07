Kildare County Council spent almost €10,000 on housing clean-ups

Kildare County Council has spent €9,615 cleaning up some of its local authority housing tenant properties so far this year, according to figures given to the June Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Suzanne Doyle requested a report on the number of cases where it has been necessary to assist with the clean-up of tenant property, the cost of the clean-ups and whether any tenants had requested repeat assistance with clean-ups.

Council officials said that it has been necessary to assist with the clean-up of properties in 12 cases since the start of January this year.

“There are no records of this assistance being provided on more than one occasion for tenants,” stated a report given by the council’s Housing Department.

Cllr Doyle said that if requests came in for second clean-ups, it would be necessary to supervise tenants cleaning up on their own.

“This is a small number of cases, but it has a big impact,” she said.