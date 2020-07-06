No new Covid-19 deaths today as four new cases reported

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland is 1,741.

As of midnight Sunday 5th July, the HPSC has been notified of 4 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,531 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Over the past 14 days, the total number of confirmed cases notified to the HPSC is 141. Of which;

Males 45% / Females 55%

Median age is 37 years old; 66% of these cases were under 45 years of age

20 counties reported new cases; Dublin 41%, Kildare 17% & Sligo 12%

15% of these cases were travel related



Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “If an environment does not feel safe, or it means you are unable to follow public health advice, do not risk it and go elsewhere.

“Between mid-May to the end of June, 35% of those identified as a close contact of a confirmed case did not take up the offer of a test. Every case has the potential to turn into a cluster, which in turn has the potential to spread through a community. If you are identified as a close contact, please take up the offer of a test without delay.”

Rachel Kenna, Chief Nursing Officer, Department of Health, said; “If allowed to spread, COVID-19 has the potential to overwhelm our health service. Our healthcare workers remain on the frontline of this pandemic, and it is each individuals choices that will determine what our health service will face in the coming weeks and months. Please continue to follow the guidelines; physically distance, wash your hands regularly, use cough/sneeze etiquette, wear a face covering appropriately.”

Dr. Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer, HSE, said; “Vulnerable and older people rely on the actions of each and every one of us for their safety. If the virus begins to spread in our communities, these fellow-citizens will be most at risk. We should have no doubt by now that the decisions we make, which are in line with public health advice, will save lives.”