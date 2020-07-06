Work to begin on €4m extension to health centre in Kildare

Work is due to start on a €4m extension to the Primary Care Centre in Kildare Town,

The facility run by Cill Dara Primary Healthcare Ltd is located on Hospital Street.

Main contractor Townlink Construction Limited based in Dublin is expected to begin the project in coming days.



Medical Services

Being built is a rear extension rising to four storeys in height which will accommodate Medical Services facilities.

Also in the designs is a café and ancillary accommodation.

Works are expected to take in the region of 14 months to complete.

The facility has become increasingly busy in recent years due to the growing population in its catchment area.



The architects for the project are Hussey Architects based in Sandymount in Dublin 4 while the structural engineer and consulting engineer are 2HQ Consulting Engineers and Bernard Smith Consulting Engineers respectively.

Cill Dara Primary Healthcare Limited was set up in 2014.

The building, which opened in 2015, is occupied by the HSE, a GP practice and a pharmacy.



Restrictions

Like other public health facilities, the busy Primary Care Centre it doesn’t accept walk-in appointments currently due to public health restrictions around the Covid-19 pandemic.

Patients will only be seen with a prearranged appointment.