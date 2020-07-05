LATEST: Met Eireann issues Weather Warning for Kildare

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Wind warning for Kildare and 16 other counties.

The alert applies to Kildare, Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath and Clare.

Forecasters said: "Later this morning and through the afternoon, westerly winds will reach mean wind speeds of 50 to 60km/h, with gusts of 80 to 100km/h associated with any thundery downpours.

The Warning is valid from 11am until 6pm today.

On Saturday, Met Eireann had issued a Weather Advisory for unseasonably windy conditions on Saturday night and Sunday, with strong and gusty westerly winds at times.