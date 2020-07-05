€16,000 won by students in Croí Laighean CU bursary

Croí Laighean Credit Union is delighted to announce the two recipients of the 2020 Pat Jones Student Bursary awards. They are Emily Perris from Scoil Mhuire Community School, Clane and Leanne Mallen from Oaklands Community College, Edenderry.

Last Wednesday, June 24, each of the 18 finalists received a delivery to their home with a CLCU goodie box containing merchandise and munchies; €250 which was lodged into their credit union account and a letter informing them whether or not they were one of the recipients of the 2020 Bursary.

The winners were then announced at CLCU’s Bursary Bash, which streamed live on Instagram at 7pm last Wednesday 24 June, hosted by local DJ Damien Coyne.

Paul Kennedy, CEO of Croí Laighean Credit Union said: “The 18 finalists made a deep impression on our bursary panel. These students have achieved much in their secondary school life, and in their life outside of school. They bring such passion and flair for various sports and interests — deciding on two winners was a very difficult task for our panel.”

The overall winners are Emily Perris from Scoil Mhuire Community School, Clane, and Leanne Mallen from Oaklands Community College, Edenderry. They will each receive €6,000 towards their third level education over 3 years.

Pride

Croí Laighean Credit Union is very proud of the Pat Jones Student Bursary which has been in operation for eight years and has contributed over €90,000 to students in the common bond.

Over the years, the bursary has had a hugely positive impact on the students who win. For some, it has allowed them to go to college when otherwise it might have been difficult financially and for others, it offers them the opportunity to live on campus and contribute more fully to college life.

CLCU has over 38,000 members from Rhode to Leixlip, and eight branches which are in Edenderry, Coill Dubh, Clane, Leixlip, Carbury, Allenwood and Prosperous.