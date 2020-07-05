Fashion Fix: This season's sexiest trend is all about showing some décolletage

If you want to update your wardrobe in a wearable and easy way, it's time to play around with interesting necklines.

The fashion crowd is currently obsessed with showing off a bit of collarbone, with asymmetric styles, deep Vs and sweetheart cuts all making their mark.

The best thing about this trend? It's super easy to tailor it to the weather, personal preferences and body type. Baring your décolletage might sound racy - or just a bit too chilly - but often these styles are balanced out by covering up more elsewhere, such as teaming a low neck with long sleeves and trousers. Plus, lots of skin on show isn't a must; there is far more to playing around with necklines than opting for a deep, plunging V.

It's all very much inspired by the wave of Nineties minimalism we've seen take over catwalks and Instagram in recent years. It's not a time to go for bright colours or loud prints, but instead focus on pared back styles in block colours.

This way, the interesting neckline will really stand out, while the rest of your outfit is effortless and simple - basically the epitome of French sex appeal - and you don't need a complete wardrobe overhaul to get the look.

To show off a bit more décolletage and play around with interesting necklines this season, try some of these styles...

Sweetheart

The sweetheart style is pretty much responsible for our new obsession with interesting necklines. This is all down to New York cool girl brand Khaite and its cult Maddy top - a ribbed style with a sweetheart neckline. The top has proved so popular it constantly sells out and is loved by models like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Lily Aldridge.

Khaite isn't a cheap brand - the Maddy top costs £920 (€1,220.95) - but the silhouette has taken off. Sweetheart styles aren't always seen as the most cutting edge - they can sometimes evoke dodgy images of Eighties outfits or princessy wedding dresses - but thanks to Khaite's modern take on the look, they've been given a minimalist update which has taken fashion by storm.

The Khaite Maddy top would set you back over €1,000

To work this look into your own wardrobe, keep things as pared back and simple as possible, with block colours and sleek silhouettes.

:: ASOS DESIGN Long Sleeve Sweetheart Neck Top in Linen with Contrast Buttons, €14.52 (was €41.48), ASOS

:: ASOS DESIGN Curve Rib Maxi Dress with Sweetheart Neck and Split, €11.06 (was €30.42), ASOS

Asymmetric

For an edgier take on the trend, experiment with an asymmetric neckline. This essentially means a neckline that isn't even: maybe it's high on one side and lower on the other, but all the time showing flashes of collarbone. These kinds of looks work particularly well in streamlined leotards or bodysuits, which look great with mom jeans or a flowing skirt.

You don't even need a specific asymmetric outfit to get the look - all you need to do is place a loose neckline off the shoulder and you'll embody the perfect amount of nonchalant cool.

:: Hush One-Shoulder T-Shirt in Khaki Green, €41

:: ASOS DESIGN Bodysuit with Long Sleeves and Asymmetric Neckline in Black, €22.12, ASOS

Square

Few things look as modern and fresh as a square neckline. It's not something you see often, which is odd considering how easy it is to wear. You don't need to style it in any particular way - just chuck it on.

As with any of these styles which show off a bit of collarbone, it's a great opportunity to showcase your jewellery too. Either wear a bold statement necklace or layer lots of delicate chains for maximum impact.

:: Dorothy Perkins Square Neck Volume Sleeve Jumper in Pink, €24.50 (was €35)

:: River Island Long Sleeved Square Neck Top in Black, €16.59; skirt out of stock, ASOS

V-necks

When it comes to interesting necklines, a V shape is probably the most classic on the list. This doesn't have to mean it's boring, however. V-necks have become a fast favourite to combine with other trends. For example, fine knits are incredibly chic right now, and they're perfect for a V-neck top or T-shirt.

If this isn't your style, why not combine a deep V with puffy, milkmaid-style sleeves? No fashion trend exists in a vacuum, which is why it's fun to play around with a few of your favourites at the same time.

Those with larger cup sizes might shy away from V styles - they absolutely shouldn't though - but if you don't feel comfortable with a low neckline, you can tailor the V to what suits you best and choose a style that's cut higher.

:: Very Michelle Keegan Burnout Ruched Blouse in Yellow, €24.75 (was €45.00), Littlewoods Ireland

:: Oliver Bonas Mesh Stitch White Knitted Polo Top, €54