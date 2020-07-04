Animals in Need: KWWSPCA is back with its Summer Bazaar

As the government has lifted the restrictions on outdoor gathering and now allows up to 200 people at such events, the KWWSPCA is planning to hold an outdoor Summer Bazaar at its animal shelter near Athgarvan on Sunday, July 12, from 12 midday to 4pm.

We have been given so many marvellous donations from our supporters for our charity shop in Newbridge, Noah’s Ark, that it will take a long time to sell them all through our retail outlet. Therefore, we are holding this bazaar to sell some of these items to bring in much-needed funds for the animals in our care.

As it will be an outdoor event, it is very weather-dependent and so will be postponed if the weather is bad. More details in next week’s Leinster Leader and on the KWWSPCA website, www.kwwspca.ie, and Facebook.

Lost pets

Please, please take note. One in three pets will get lost, and without ID, 90% won’t return home.

We have often mentioned before the importance of microchipping your pet which is a legal requirement for a dog and highly recommended for a cat. But we are mentioning it here again because we, and other animal rescues, have noticed an increase in the number of dogs and cats that are wandering, have been reported lost or missing and some are being reported stolen. One easy way to help aid in finding your missing pet is to microchip.

It is cheap, non-intrusive and is the quickest way for your pet to be returned to you. A vet will implant the chip in your pet’s neck, near the ruff/base or sometimes in the upper shoulder. It only takes seconds to implant.

The chip itself is the size of a grain of rice. Each has a unique serial number which you will be given when the chip is inserted. The chip number will usually be noted on your pet’s medical record and in the vet's system. Your pet’s chip will be registered either by your vet or you will be directed to the relevant website (FIDO, etc.) to input your details such as address, email and contact number.

Most pets, if found straying, will be taken to a vet. The first thing a vet will do is use a hand scanner to check for a chip. Remember, the chip has your information on it which allows the vet to contact you about your missing pet. A lot of heart ache would be saved if more pets were microchipped.

DOG OF THE WEEK – CHACHA

(Last week’s ‘Dog of the Week’, Shandy, has found a lovely new home.)

Chacha is a one-and-a-half year old lurcher. Chacha is a little sweetheart of a dog who needs a special home. She came to us as a very nervous dog who had not experienced any of the normal things a dog would usually experience. She was not well socialised and was living in the shadow of her mother.

Since coming into the care of the KWWSPCA, she has very much improved. She loves people and gets quite excited now when she sees any of our volunteers going to her; she loves to be petted and fussed over. She has learned to walk very well on the lead and likes to be taken out.

She has never lived in a house and is initially nervous of going into any new place. She startles at normal kitchen noises, and will need a home where her new owners are very patient, very understanding and very much prepared to work with her to give her confidence and to also provide her with the love and affection that she needs.

She should have someone at home with her for a good part of the day. She is not house trained and she is quite nervous of traffic. Chacha will need an experienced home, one where there are no small children and one where there is no other dog.

If you think that you could be the special family for Chacha, please email kwwspca@gmail.com for a pre adoption form. Chacha has been neutered, chipped (chip number 972274000277089, origin Ireland) and vaccinated.

We ask for a minimum donation of €150 to partly offset our veterinary and other expenses. A secure garden is required.

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a registered charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals; family pets, wild animals and birds, and horses, ponies and donkeys, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow.

The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Helpline: 087 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

Follow us on Facebook