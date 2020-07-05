Books: Libraries full to the brim with great titles

As we move through the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, library services continue on a “Contact and Collect” service. Patrons can return their books, where the items will be placed under a 72-hour quarantine before they are processed by staff and re-enter circulation. Patrons can also request books that they wish to borrow by ringing their local branch or through their website.

In the meantime, here are a few recommendations including eAudioBooks, eBooks, eMagazines, newspapers and even an online course! Remember, you can access all of these services for free with your library card barcode and pin number. If you don’t know these contact your local library and they will help retrieve those.

BorrowBox eBook Recommendation:

Mrs P’s Book of Secrets by Lorna Gray

At the Cotswolds, Christmastime 1946, a young widow leaves behind the tragedy of her wartime life, and returns home to her ageing aunt and uncle. For Lucy – known as Mrs P – and the people who raised her, the books that line the walls of the family publishing business bring comfort and the promise of new beginnings.

But the kind and reserved new editor at the Kershaw and Kathay Book Press is a former prisoner of war, and he has his own shadows to bear. And when the old secrets of a little girl’s abandonment are uncovered within the pages of Robert Underhills’s latest project, Lucy must work quickly if she is to understand the truth behind his frequent trips away. For a ghost dwells in the record of an orphan girl’s last days. And even as Lucy dares to risk her heart, the grief of her own past seems to be whispering a warning of fresh loss...

BorrowBox eAudioBook Recommendation:

The Unexpected Return of Josephine Fox by Claire Gradidge, and read by Lucy Price-Lewis.

April 1941, Romsey, England. Josephine 'Jo' Fox hasn't set foot in Romsey in over twenty years. As an illegitimate child, her family - headed by her controlling grandfather - found her an embarrassment. Now, she wants to return to what was once her home and uncover the secret of her parentage. Who was her father and why would her mother never talk about him? Jo arrives the day after the Luftwaffe have bombed the town. The local pub, The Cricketers' Arms, has been completely destroyed and rescue teams are searching for the remains of the seven people known to have been in the pub at the time the bomb hit. They are shocked, however, to uncover eight bodies, not seven. The eighth, unidentified, body is that of a teenage girl, who no one in the town claims to know. Who is she, how did she get there, but most importantly - who killed her?



BorrowBox Children’s eBook Recommendation:

Freddie Mole, Lion Tamer by Alexander McCall Smith

Roll up, roll up for a sensational circus story from the bestselling author of The No.1 Ladies Detective Agency series, Alexander McCall Smith, with fun, energetic illustrations by Kate Hindley throughout.

Join Freddie Mole as he tumbles through the air, flies around the big tent and tames four growling lions!

Freddie is an ordinary boy who joins the circus one day. He can't believe his luck as he is asked to understudy some of the acts. But is he brave enough to go into the lions cage?

Borrowbox Young Adults’ eAudioBook Recommendation:

Girl Gone Viral by Arvin Ahmadi, and read by Jorjeana Marie

For seventeen-year-old Opal Hopper, code is magic. She can build entire worlds from scratch: Mars craters, shimmering lakes, any virtual experience her heart desires.

But she can't code her dad back into her life. When he disappeared after her tenth birthday, leaving only a cryptic note, Opal tried desperately to find him. And when he never turned up, she enrolled at a boarding school for technical prodigies and tried to forget.

Until now. Because WAVE, the world's biggest virtual reality platform, has announced a contest where the winner gets to meet its billionaire founder. The same billionaire who worked closely with Opal's dad. The one she always believed might know where he went. The one who maybe even murdered him...

And, because BorrowBox is full to the brim of top class non-fiction titles too, why don’t you have a look at:

Working Remotely: Secrets to Success for Employees on Distributed Teams by Mike Webber, Holly Gordon and Douglas.

The world is now your office! You can work from home, from a coffee shop, or even from the gym—but how do you keep on task and stay motivated when you’re alone.

In Working Remotely, authors Mike, Holly, and Teresa discuss how to ward off toxic levels of loneliness, how to get what you need from colleagues spread across the world, and how to network and grow in your career when you are sitting in an office of one, plus many other topics that will help you survive and thrive as a remote worker.