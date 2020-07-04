Site with permission for 49 homes on sale in Downings, Prosperous

Coonan Property and DNG Doyle have been instructed to offer for sale by private treaty a first-class development opportunity extending to approx. 6.84 acres (2.77 ha) with full planning permission for 49 housing sites.

The five-year planning permission was granted in May 2020 and the development was designed by Fitzgibbon McGinley Architects.

The site is a well positioned residential development opportunity in Prosperous which is ready for development and with the benefit of access to all services.

It is convenient to Prosperous with easy access to Naas and Maynooth via the M4/M7 motorways, all of which offer excellent schools, shops and public transport facilities. Prosperous and nearby Clane enjoy regular bus services and located only a short drive from the M4 motorway the newly upgraded M7 motorway making commuting to and from Dublin City Centre easier. Sallins and Maynooth train stations are both located within driving distance.

The sporting enthusiast is spoiled for choice with local golf courses including the K-Club, Killeen and Millicent to name but a few. Horse enthusiasts can enjoy the action at Punchestown, Naas and the recently renovated Curragh Racecourse.

There are also many health and leisure centres/spas within the area. There are also the picturesque lands at Donadea Forest Park which are within a short driving distance. The site is within easy reach of Dunnes Stores, Tesco, Supervalu, Lidl and Aldi in the surrounding towns.

The property is being guided at a price of €1.8 million.

Demand likely

Will Coonan of Coonan Property said: “We anticipate strong demand for this property as it seems to be exactly what the market is looking for, with many builders and developers looking to capitalise on the current housing demand from commuters within the greater Dublin area”.

For further details contact joint agents:

Will Coonan, Coonan Property, email: willc@coonan.com, tel: 01 628 6128 or

Richard Doyle, DNG Doyle, email: richarddoyle@dng.ie, tel 045 874795.