Kildare Property Watch: Athgarvan home for €360,000

A stylish four-bedroom semi-detached home on the edge of Athgarvan is on the market with Maura Donohoe Auctioneers.

The well-presented residence at 46 Whitethorn is set on private grounds overlooking a green area in the village on the edge of the Curragh, which is convenient to the motorway.

Ground floor accommodation comprises of a bright reception hall, elegant living room, a fully fitted kitchen with adjoining dining area and utility room, guest wc and sunroom.

The first floor boasts three generous bedrooms, en-suite and family bathroom.

The second floor contains a large bedroom with an en-suite. Other features include gas heating, solar panels, alarm system, mature rear garden with paved patio and steel storage shed.

This residence is in showhouse condition and viewing is highly recommended.

The guide price is €360,000. For more information, contact Maura Donohoe Auctioneers on 045 449688.